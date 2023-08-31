Marauders Update - Plunder 1.2

**

Welcome, Marauders.

**

First of all, we would like to thank all of you that we got to meet at Gamescom! It was a blast chatting with you all as we wandered the convention floor. We’ve got more coming on our experience at Gamescom in our Dev Blog next week, so keep an eye out for that. We even got to meet the godfather of the Extraction genre, Nikita himself!

We are back in action with another update for Plunder! We’ve got new weapons, new Raid missions and more to talk about, so let’s look at the highlights.

Long Double Barrel Shotgun

We’ve added a Long Double Barrel shotgun with excellent stopping power, but be careful of what engagement you get into with only 2 rounds loaded…

Custom Mat 49

The Marauders have fabricated their own variant of the Mat 49, built specifically for tight spots, with a snub nose barrel, burst-fire firing mode and rechambered in the .45 ammo type!

In-raid missions Changes

With this update we have made in-raid missions more forgiving. Before, if you died you wouldn't get any rewards for in-raid missions you had completed. Now any missions you complete, you will get the money and Faction XP reward even if you die before extraction.

Hit Reg Fixes

We have been delving deeper into the hit reg issues and made more adjustments that we hope will improve conditions once again.

This includes re-implementation of “temporal” client to server side hits with a simpler but faster NPC leeway system. We have also added additional safety checks if a headshot was processed correctly.

Patch notes in full

Raid missions; Confirm Kill (Navy Outpost), Death's Door (Colony Cruiser) , Film Review (Merchant Ship), Lost and Found (Navy Outpost) , Traitor Call (Merchant Ship) and Food Run (Merchant Ship).

New Scrappable items: Diesel Drill, Work Apron, Silver Tankard, Gold Candelabra, Copper Horn and Portable Radio (spawns in common loot pool).

New weapon: Long Double Barrel (replaces the trench gun for S.A.S operatives)

New weapon: Custom Mat 49 (replaces the craftable mat49) which is a .45 ammo type burst weapon.

Colony Cruiser now has a chance to spawn trench gun U.A. marines.

Sawed off shotgun model has been improved.

Jumping animations have been exaggerated on all weapons.

If you die while in-raid you now still get the Cash and Faction XP rewards for the missions you have completed. Previously, you had to escape to get this reward.

All weapons now have hip firing spread increasing over time/per shot again, however the initial spread has been reduced by around 20% for all weapons.

Jumping makes the weapon spread multiply by over 100%.

In the end death screen the report button will only show if you were killed by a player.

New reload animation for the DP28.

New main menu animation for the DP28.

Updated DP28 equip animation.

Miscellaneous tweaks to the DP28 core animation set.

Bullet now shows in the DP28 mag if you have at least 1 ammo.

New ambient background sound for the Navy Outpost raid area.

Improved the audio occlusion on the Navy Outpost raid area.

New spot ambience sounds in the Navy Outpost raid area.

New sounds for the DP28 reload.

Last shot of DP28 has a extra sound to help you tell it was your last shot.

New pickup put down item sounds added to the new scrappable items.

Various Crash fixes

You can now complete the Hold Depot Zero to Hero mission in the Merchant Ship armoury depot.

Next week we will have a special edition of the Marauders Dev Blog, live on a ‘to be announced’ channel on Twitch! So make sure you follow us on Twitter (DO IT) and join the Discord to stay fully up to date on everything Marauders! Also tune in on Friday (Sept 1st) for our next Community Event, being hosted by Ceeg! You won’t want to miss this one! Details in Discord!

Dash or Die, Marauders!