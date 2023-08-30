Build 610 Changelog - UI3.0 RC1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

UI3.0 Changes

Tooltips are back from their vacation, and should now be showing up again!

The rocket icon on the toolbar has gone to space, and will return at a later date when web apps are ready.

Bug Fixes

Oculus controller icons should now display properly on the battery monitor

Output logs will no longer be spammed by an error from releasing funny rendertexture.

Changed execution orders to hopefully squash some issue where UI3.0 would not properly initialize. This seems to be a race condition, so it may not be fully resolved.

Misc changes

Refactored internal event system from the ground up to allow for more flexibility.

Updated Web Backend.

A message to my community

Hi all, it's been awhile! This gap in release times is largely due to my working on this project, as well as my job, and other real life factors.

This said, I'm going to be changing how I focus and prioritize updates to XSO. Once this beta reaches live, we will likely be moving to release out of early access.

That means tidying up, but it also means shifting towards smaller, faster updates, instead of focusing on larger refactors and redesigns like this beta period has been.

I apologize for being so slow with the updates, and I understand that some may be frustrated by that slowness, but I assure you I am going to work towards a better workflow to get updates out more frequently.

I have a habit of holding on to a lot of small fixes just because I want to get a larger update out, but I see now that that's kind of a mistake to do, especially when those larger changes take a lot of time.

Thanks for your understanding, and I hope to see you all in the metaverse!