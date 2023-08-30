- Auto-aim implemented: Several players asked for more automation and I listened. I can't automate the attack itself, because this wouldn't work out with the souls-like slowdown in movement speed while you load up the attack. But at least it's now possible to toggle auto-aim on/off with the "B button" (Xbox gamepad), "circle button" (PS gamepad), "middle mouse" button or the "R" key on the keyboard.
So you can now easily switch it on/off in certain situations and when turned on it will aim your weapon automatically towards the nearest enemy.
- The Soulpower Dodgemaster now only has 5 Levels instead of 10 but each level reduces stamania consumption by 2% instead of 1%
- The Soulpower Speedrunner now only has 5 Levels instead of 10 but each level increases player speed by 5% instead of 1%
- The Soulpower Second Live now only has 2 Levels instead of 10 but each level increases revive HP by 50% instead of 10%
Soulknight Survivor Playtest update for 30 August 2023
Soulknight Survivor Playtest v.1.023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2469791 Depot 2469791
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update