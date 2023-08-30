 Skip to content

Soulknight Survivor Playtest update for 30 August 2023

Soulknight Survivor Playtest v.1.023

Share · View all patches · Build 12073107 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Auto-aim implemented: Several players asked for more automation and I listened. I can't automate the attack itself, because this wouldn't work out with the souls-like slowdown in movement speed while you load up the attack. But at least it's now possible to toggle auto-aim on/off with the "B button" (Xbox gamepad), "circle button" (PS gamepad), "middle mouse" button or the "R" key on the keyboard.
    So you can now easily switch it on/off in certain situations and when turned on it will aim your weapon automatically towards the nearest enemy.
  • The Soulpower Dodgemaster now only has 5 Levels instead of 10 but each level reduces stamania consumption by 2% instead of 1%
  • The Soulpower Speedrunner now only has 5 Levels instead of 10 but each level increases player speed by 5% instead of 1%
  • The Soulpower Second Live now only has 2 Levels instead of 10 but each level increases revive HP by 50% instead of 10%

