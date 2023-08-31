- Capitals can now be moved and territories annexed without military intervention in custom games, either by drawing any arbitrary border or uniting a whole country.
- It is now possible during a custom multiplayer game to change the selected country, custom settings and data, including flags and names.
- Added a button to translate chat messages.
- New interface for reading the list of past news.
- Improved performance when annexing large countries.
- Multiple bugs fixed.
Dummynation update for 31 August 2023
Minor update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
