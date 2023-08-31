 Skip to content

Dummynation update for 31 August 2023

Minor update

Build 12073015 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Capitals can now be moved and territories annexed without military intervention in custom games, either by drawing any arbitrary border or uniting a whole country.
  • It is now possible during a custom multiplayer game to change the selected country, custom settings and data, including flags and names.
  • Added a button to translate chat messages.
  • New interface for reading the list of past news.
  • Improved performance when annexing large countries.
  • Multiple bugs fixed.

