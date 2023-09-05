• Prevent waypoints/markers from being dragged with right mouse button or distance text
• Right mouse button no longer interacts with UI, so can always be used for panning
• Added progress bar when downloading expansion pack
• Fixed expansion pack trying to download even if no internet connection
• Fixed rare bug where some sounds could stop working
• Fixed being unable to fire torpedoes after rising to 100’ on Sim difficulty
Crash Dive 2 update for 5 September 2023
v 1.3.7 change list
