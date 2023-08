The new update includes:

Added workshop browser.

Added Lights.

Added Water Effects.

Improved wall texture and specular mapping.

Added Credits.

Changed and updated many older levels.

Added saveMapper to create a world map for each story save.

5 new songs.

In other news, the Catholic Church has endorsed HopDodge after Pope Francis played it and said "HopDodge is better than that Undertale game that weirdo in the vest gave me."