Sixth Devlog 0.6 UPDATE (Bug fixing and performence)

Game Updates and Improvements:
1. Achievement Counter Enhancement:
Improved tracking and display of achievements earned.
Enhanced visibility of achievements for players.
2. Normal and Marker Testing:
Conducted tests on normal gameplay modes and map markers.
Explored variations in map markers to offer diverse in-game experiences.
3. Enriched Lootable Elements:
Introduced more interactive elements in the game world that players can loot.
Enhanced AI behavior to include looting activities, adding depth to gameplay.
4. Balance Tweaks:
Adjusted game mechanics to achieve better balance in gameplay.
Refined various aspects to ensure a fair and enjoyable experience for all players.
5. Mesh Collision Fixes:
Addressed collision issues with certain mesh objects.
Improved the interaction of characters with the game environment.
6. Enhanced Possessed Scroll Animals:
Rectified issues with attacks of possessed scroll animals, specifically addressing the wolf's root motion attack.
Ensured smoother and more accurate animal behavior in combat.
7. Werewolf Quest Invitation Fix:
Resolved an issue related to the werewolf quest invitation mechanics.
Players can now seamlessly progress through the werewolf questline.
8. AI Collision Refinements:
Continued efforts to improve AI pathfinding and collision interactions.
AI characters navigate the game world more effectively, avoiding obstacles.
9. Economy and Wampum Adjustments:
Made tweaks to in-game economy for a balanced resource distribution.
Adjusted wampum values to align with the overall game progression.
10. Dialogue Enhancement:
Removed duplicated dialogues and enforced more contextually appropriate dialogues.
Players will experience a smoother and more immersive narrative.
11. Extended Tooltip Duration:
Increased the duration tooltips are displayed on-screen.
Players have more time to read and comprehend tooltips for various in-game elements.
12. Scalability UI Option:
Added a new scalability option to the display menu.
Players can now fine-tune visual settings for optimal performance on different hardware.
13. Localization Fixes:
Corrected errors in localized texts for better language accuracy.
Improved overall language consistency and clarity.
14. Alchemy Calculation Rectification:
Fixed calculations related to alchemical processes within the game.
Alchemy mechanics now provide accurate and expected results.
15. Tooltip Display Fix:
Addressed issues with tooltip display for various in-game items.
Players will now receive clear and accurate information from tooltips.
Changed files in this update