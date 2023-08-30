Sixth Devlog 0.6 UPDATE (Bug fixing and performence)

Share · View all patches · Build 12072746 · Last edited 30 August 2023 – 21:59:07 UTC by Wendy

1. Achievement Counter Enhancement:

Improved tracking and display of achievements earned.

Enhanced visibility of achievements for players.

2. Normal and Marker Testing:

Conducted tests on normal gameplay modes and map markers.

Explored variations in map markers to offer diverse in-game experiences.

3. Enriched Lootable Elements:

Introduced more interactive elements in the game world that players can loot.

Enhanced AI behavior to include looting activities, adding depth to gameplay.

4. Balance Tweaks:

Adjusted game mechanics to achieve better balance in gameplay.

Refined various aspects to ensure a fair and enjoyable experience for all players.

5. Mesh Collision Fixes:

Addressed collision issues with certain mesh objects.

Improved the interaction of characters with the game environment.

6. Enhanced Possessed Scroll Animals:

Rectified issues with attacks of possessed scroll animals, specifically addressing the wolf's root motion attack.

Ensured smoother and more accurate animal behavior in combat.

7. Werewolf Quest Invitation Fix:

Resolved an issue related to the werewolf quest invitation mechanics.

Players can now seamlessly progress through the werewolf questline.

8. AI Collision Refinements:

Continued efforts to improve AI pathfinding and collision interactions.

AI characters navigate the game world more effectively, avoiding obstacles.

9. Economy and Wampum Adjustments:

Made tweaks to in-game economy for a balanced resource distribution.

Adjusted wampum values to align with the overall game progression.

10. Dialogue Enhancement:

Removed duplicated dialogues and enforced more contextually appropriate dialogues.

Players will experience a smoother and more immersive narrative.

11. Extended Tooltip Duration:

Increased the duration tooltips are displayed on-screen.

Players have more time to read and comprehend tooltips for various in-game elements.

12. Scalability UI Option:

Added a new scalability option to the display menu.

Players can now fine-tune visual settings for optimal performance on different hardware.

13. Localization Fixes:

Corrected errors in localized texts for better language accuracy.

Improved overall language consistency and clarity.

14. Alchemy Calculation Rectification:

Fixed calculations related to alchemical processes within the game.

Alchemy mechanics now provide accurate and expected results.

15. Tooltip Display Fix:

Addressed issues with tooltip display for various in-game items.

Players will now receive clear and accurate information from tooltips.

16. Map changes Fix:

We've worked on improving three levels of our game, making them look even better and run smoother than before. Get ready to enjoy a more beautiful and performance-friendly gaming experience in these upgraded levels!

17. New Viking Models:

18. New dialogues and sfx

We added new dialogues for patrols, guards, and working spots to make worlds more living. There are more ambient noises and environment sfx placed on the map.

