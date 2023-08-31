 Skip to content

Clanfolk update for 31 August 2023

Patch Notes: v0.418 - v0.419

Build 12072641 · Last edited by Wendy

v0.418

  • Fixed -3,-2 Mountain maps never spawning gold
  • Fixed the rate of the warning indicator for crafting stations offlined by the rain so it is the same pulse rate at 1x speed and 4x speed.
  • Added fallback case for Hunting such that the prey will be brought back to a bed if no butcher block or corpse stockpile exists, so it at least gets close to home.
  • Fixed Clanfolk not being able to clear stubble from a building footprint
  • New Crops now require Sickle for harvest
  • New Crops will not leave stubble when taken from the wild, but will on Tilled Soil
  • Fixed a single tool being used to clear an entire build site, The sickle could be used to chop the tree if there was also grass for example.
  • Composts now allow spoiled grains and seeds
  • Composts can have their feed items set while in reset mode (while waiting for the sack, ash, ans straw to prime it)
  • Added Toggle All button to the Compost because there are a lot of items possible there now. Save some click'n
  • Added Toggle All button to Grain Trough
  • Grain Trough now allows Seeds
  • Made it such that by default Seeds will be turned off in the Grain Feeder, so they do not just vanish as animals eat them

v0.419

  • Fix for divide by zero error with the pulsing rain indicators, sorry about the new black holes.

