Patch Notes: v0.418 - v0.419

v0.418
- Fixed -3,-2 Mountain maps never spawning gold
- Fixed the rate of the warning indicator for crafting stations offlined by the rain so it is the same pulse rate at 1x speed and 4x speed.
- Added fallback case for Hunting such that the prey will be brought back to a bed if no butcher block or corpse stockpile exists, so it at least gets close to home.
- Fixed Clanfolk not being able to clear stubble from a building footprint
- New Crops now require Sickle for harvest
- New Crops will not leave stubble when taken from the wild, but will on Tilled Soil
- Fixed a single tool being used to clear an entire build site, The sickle could be used to chop the tree if there was also grass for example.
- Composts now allow spoiled grains and seeds
- Composts can have their feed items set while in reset mode (while waiting for the sack, ash, ans straw to prime it)
- Added Toggle All button to the Compost because there are a lot of items possible there now. Save some click'n
- Added Toggle All button to Grain Trough
- Grain Trough now allows Seeds
- Made it such that by default Seeds will be turned off in the Grain Feeder, so they do not just vanish as animals eat them
v0.419
- Fix for divide by zero error with the pulsing rain indicators, sorry about the new black holes.
