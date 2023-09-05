 Skip to content

TOTALLY BASEBALL update for 5 September 2023

Patch Notes (v2.5791)

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with microphone permissions causing headlock when joining multiplayer.
  • Players on different version numbers of the game that use the same lobby name will no longer see each other in their rosters.
  • AI runners no longer ignore human defenders when they have the ball in 1v1.
  • Squashed several bugs within the menu system.

Improvements:

  • Improved 1v1 anti-juke logic to be more congruent with Single Player.
  • Improved some models and their bendpoints.
  • Do you want pickles with that? The AI are now better at pickling and rundowns, but it’s more fun if you get involved and provide the assist in single player.
  • Optimized some backend menu configurations.

New Features:

  • Added an option in Settings to disable snap-turning.
  • Griefers beware! Penalties are now applied to players who quit out of 1v1 matches. A player that quits out of a match after the first inning will lose coins equal to the number of potential coins they are robbing their opponent from gaining.

