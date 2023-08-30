Patch 1.04 Update - Potion Power

General Changes
- Reworked critical and lifesteal mechanics, making them stackable.
This patch allows the modifiers roll at the same time. All values will be sorted from highest to lowest. The highest value will be calculated with full amount. The second one will be calculated with half amount. The next one is 25%, and so on.
Zlime Changes
- Shotgun Zlime : Shotgun Attack damage multiplier reduced from 4x to 2.5x
- Regen Zlime : Regenerate HP regen per second changed from +3 to 2% of Max HP
- Regen Zlime : Max HP reduced from 225 to 200
New Zlime
Temporal Zlime
- HP 140 / Attack 24 / Defense 18 / Attack Speed 12
- Ability : Time Warp - Reset the user's items to original state. (Speed : 22)
Item Changes
- Platinum Amulet : All Stat Flat Bonus reduced from +5 to +2
- Boots : Cost reduced from 35 to 25
- Dagger : Cost reduced from 35 to 25
- Shield : Cost reduced from 35 to 25
- Heart Balloon : Cost reduced from 35 to 25
- Staff : Cost reduced from 35 to 25
- Curve Blade : Cost reduced from 75 to 65
- Chestplate : Cost reduced from 90 to 75
- Orb of Life : Cost reduced from 20 to 15
- Orb of Life : Max HP increased from +7% to +10%
- Wand : Cost reduced from 50 to 35
- Orb of Adrenaline : Cost reduced from 50 to 45
- Skates : Cost reduced from 70 to 55
New Items
[table]
[tr]
[th]Name[/th]
[th]Cost[/th]
[th]Upgrade From[/th]
[th]Upgrade To[/th]
[th]Description[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Heal Potion[/td]
[td]60[/td]
[td]-[/td]
[td]Superheal Potion[/td]
[td]Once below 50% Max HP, gain +10 HP Regen for 4 seconds.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Superheal Potion[/td]
[td]120[/td]
[td]Heal Potion[/td]
[td]-[/td]
[td]Once below 50% Max HP, gain +15 HP Regen for 4 seconds.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Empower Potion[/td]
[td]40[/td]
[td]-[/td]
[td]-[/td]
[td]Once below 50% Max HP, gain +75% Attack for 10 seconds.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Mystic Potion[/td]
[td]40[/td]
[td]-[/td]
[td]-[/td]
[td]Once below 50% Max HP, gain +75% Magic Power for 10 seconds.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Haste Potion[/td]
[td]40[/td]
[td]-[/td]
[td]-[/td]
[td]Once below 50% Max HP, gain +25% Attack Speed and Cast Speed for 4 seconds.[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Changed files in this update