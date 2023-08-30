Fixed a bug wherein the mitts for the Fist of Fury minigame in the Engine Room Gym were not correctly set. Apologies for the inconvenience!
Golden Gloves VR update for 30 August 2023
Hotfix 8/30/23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
