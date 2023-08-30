 Skip to content

Golden Gloves VR update for 30 August 2023

Hotfix 8/30/23

Fixed a bug wherein the mitts for the Fist of Fury minigame in the Engine Room Gym were not correctly set. Apologies for the inconvenience!

