The Summer Client Update

New Player Behavior System, New Rendering Features, and New Armory

Summer is hurtling toward its inevitable, pumpkin spiced end, and we’re seeing it off in style with a whole bunch of pretty sweet quality of life improvements. “I’ll be the judge of that,” you’re probably saying, eyes squinted in skeptical fashion. Well, how would you like to be the judge of not just blog posts, but real people? Like an actual judge. Because we've built a new player behavior and reporting system from the ground up to enable much better judging, and much better games.

Plus, just like in the allegory of Plato’s cave, you will now be able to see the shadows of clouds as they pass overhead. How is this possible? The copyright on the collected works of Plato has now just lapsed. We’ve also included a few other cool new rendering features inspired by, but not directly copied from, other pre-modern thinkers.

Lastly, we've torn the armory apart and completely rebuilt it to make it easier for you to do, well, everything with your cosmetic items. Epiloguely, we’re also shipping a Collector’s Cache to show all this new stuff off. Honestly, blog posts were simply not designed to convey this much exciting information, so we’ve assembled an update page with all the details.

As much as we all love playing Dota in sweaty rooms with sunny glares shining off our screens, the capricious gods of weather (or whoever decides these things) demand that our brief summer respite comes to a sudden but predictable end. Meaning that along with everything else, it's also time for the next seasonal release for Dota Plus — the Fall 2023 Dota Plus update for those of you keeping track at home — set to begin on September 1st.

The update comes with a new set of Dota Plus quests to shore up your shard stash — offering up to 115,200 shards over the course of the season. Guild rewards have also been updated, making new emoticons, sprays, and chat wheels available to high-scoring guilds.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Guild Tier[/th]

[th]Rewards[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Silver[/td]

[td]

Emoticon - cozy_courier

Emoticon - lancer_sour

Emoticon - party_phoenix

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Gold[/td]

[td]

Spray - Keeper of the Light - Give Mana

Spray - Shadowfiend - Shrug

Spray - Arc Warden - Stab

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Platinum[/td]

[td]

Chat Wheel - "Holy Moly!"

Chat Wheel - "Да? Да? Да? Нет."

Chat Wheel - "3, 2, 1, aaaadios!"

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

The Days Ahead

The International is just around the corner, and the final qualified teams will soon be decided. To kick off the celebration ahead of all the action in Seattle, we've got another update in the works tied closely to the event that we'll release in late September. We can hardly wait to cheer on the epic Dota to come.

Finally, to cram a bit more Dota into this blog, we wanted to highlight some of the changes and fixes from the last few weeks that are also shipping today: