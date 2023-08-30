 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shooting Game Builder update for 30 August 2023

Patch note 1.0.7.79

Share · View all patches · Build 12072477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ranking aggregation method to game settings, player tab
  • Added "Name Entry?" to local variables
  • Fixed to disable switching when there is only one type of player on the ranking screen
  • Aggregation method is reflected in STEAM ranking in game settings

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2492381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link