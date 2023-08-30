- Added ranking aggregation method to game settings, player tab
- Added "Name Entry?" to local variables
- Fixed to disable switching when there is only one type of player on the ranking screen
- Aggregation method is reflected in STEAM ranking in game settings
Shooting Game Builder update for 30 August 2023
Patch note 1.0.7.79
Patchnotes via Steam Community
