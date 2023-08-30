Update 0.1.9

BIG STUFF
-Increased base wave cred value from 10 to 12. I know this doesn’t sound like much, but that value stacks up each wave up to wave 30. This should “slightly” reduce the overall difficulty across the board.
-Victory score rewards have been doubled for every map, which will result in better artifact drops across the board.
TURRETS
-Blaster: Max health upgrade increased to 2500 from 2000
-Beam Emitter: Max health upgrade increased to 3500 from 2500
-Lag Field: Max health upgrade increased to 7500 from 6000
-Flame Turbine: Max health upgrade increased to 7500 from 6500
-Ground Pounder: Max health upgrade increased to 7500 from 6000
-Booster: Max health upgrade increased to 7500 from 6000
-Chain Bolter: Max health upgrade increased to 7500 from 6000
-Snap Trap: Max health upgrade increased to 7500 from 6000
-Toxic Launcher: Max health upgrade increased to 7500 from 6000
-Splatter Gun: Health upgrade values changed from 500, 1000, 3000 to 500, 1500, 4000
-Pulser: Health upgrade values changed from 500, 1000, 3500 to 600, 1500, 5000
-Mini-You: Health upgrade values changed from 50, 75, 100, 150, 250 to 75, 100, 150, 250, 550
-Mortar: Increased health to 1000 from 600
-Ranger: Increased health to 2500 from 1200
-Mini-You Spawner: Increased health to 1500 from 500
TWEAKS
-Passive health regeneration of all structures (not the driller) has been doubled.
-Passive health regeneration for Brian has increased by 25%
-Can no longer detonate bombs during setup phase.
-Multi-shot artifact for Ranger will shoot 4 bullets. Up from 3.
