 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Melvin's Blocky Adventure Playtest update for 30 August 2023

The UI Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12072302 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates for alpha v0.3 "The UI Update":

Bug fixes:

  • Moved away from Unity Time.time to avoid coupling gameplay to FPS
  • Updated all parametric animations to use no extra memory.
  • Fixed oscillating tentacle visuals
  • Fixed reseting tentacle-levels to fast prevented tentacle from spawning.
  • Fixed rotation of Melvin when reseting or undoing after being grabbed by tentacle.
  • Fixed unintented behaviour when reseting or undoing when a block is sliding.
  • Sound sliders now properly update correct values and produce the correct volume.

Features:

  • Remade UI to be visually nicer.
  • Remade UI navigation to be much clearer.
  • Flags are now saved to prevent playing cinematics or "puzzle complete" sound with each new load of the game.
  • Added Tools to teleport around the map for testers to test puzzles in a none-linear manner.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2542001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link