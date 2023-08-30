The UI Patch

Updates for alpha v0.3 "The UI Update":
Bug fixes:
- Moved away from Unity Time.time to avoid coupling gameplay to FPS
- Updated all parametric animations to use no extra memory.
- Fixed oscillating tentacle visuals
- Fixed reseting tentacle-levels to fast prevented tentacle from spawning.
- Fixed rotation of Melvin when reseting or undoing after being grabbed by tentacle.
- Fixed unintented behaviour when reseting or undoing when a block is sliding.
- Sound sliders now properly update correct values and produce the correct volume.
Features:
- Remade UI to be visually nicer.
- Remade UI navigation to be much clearer.
- Flags are now saved to prevent playing cinematics or "puzzle complete" sound with each new load of the game.
- Added Tools to teleport around the map for testers to test puzzles in a none-linear manner.
Changed files in this update