Menu background adjusted
Style choices on buttons and labels
Upgrade currency mix up fixed on weapon/trap info
- Buttons are now blue
- Standard labels are white (away from the blue hue that kind of made everything look clickable)
Bug Blazer Playtest update for 30 August 2023
v1.0.5 Stylistic
Patchnotes via Steam Community
