 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 30 August 2023

v1.0.5 Stylistic

Share · View all patches · Build 12072295 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Menu background adjusted

  • Style choices on buttons and labels

  • Upgrade currency mix up fixed on weapon/trap info

    • Buttons are now blue
    • Standard labels are white (away from the blue hue that kind of made everything look clickable)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097241 Depot 2097241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097242 Depot 2097242
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link