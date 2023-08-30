 Skip to content

Settlemoon update for 30 August 2023

v1.6b - Quest time fixes, mostly.

30 August 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again! Another hotfix. Is it a hotfix? what's the threshold of a hotfix being hot? how long does it take for a patch to cool down?

If you've noticed some ridiculously stacked quest completions, it's not just you! It WAS actually a bug. Fetch quests should no longer take...6 seconds to complete.

  • The option to disable the help button on the main menu now also disables menu names and has been renamed to "Hint Text on Menus".
  • There is now a building category for some endgame buildings.
QUESTS:
  • Completed quests that also have an ongoing repeat will now show the timer.
  • Fixed an issue where guilds would permanently lower the time it takes to complete a quest.
  • Quests now update their cost and wait times on load to match updates.

