v1.6b - Quest time fixes, mostly.

Hello again! Another hotfix. Is it a hotfix? what's the threshold of a hotfix being hot? how long does it take for a patch to cool down?

If you've noticed some ridiculously stacked quest completions, it's not just you! It WAS actually a bug. Fetch quests should no longer take...6 seconds to complete.

MENUS:

The option to disable the help button on the main menu now also disables menu names and has been renamed to "Hint Text on Menus".

There is now a building category for some endgame buildings.

QUESTS: