v1.6b - Quest time fixes, mostly.

Hello again! Another hotfix. Is it a hotfix? what's the threshold of a hotfix being hot? how long does it take for a patch to cool down?
If you've noticed some ridiculously stacked quest completions, it's not just you! It WAS actually a bug. Fetch quests should no longer take...6 seconds to complete.
MENUS:
- The option to disable the help button on the main menu now also disables menu names and has been renamed to "Hint Text on Menus".
- There is now a building category for some endgame buildings.
QUESTS:
- Completed quests that also have an ongoing repeat will now show the timer.
- Fixed an issue where guilds would permanently lower the time it takes to complete a quest.
- Quests now update their cost and wait times on load to match updates.
Changed files in this update