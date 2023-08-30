 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 30 August 2023

P&C HotFix: 300823

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

My bad. Endless Tea Parties are fun, but let's tone it down a notch.

Fixes:
:swirlies: Fixed endless Tea Parties

