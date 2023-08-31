 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Edge of War update for 31 August 2023

Patch Update 0.5.60

Share · View all patches · Build 12072090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first patch update (0.5.60) is now available:

Changes

  • Shove skill now triggers attacks of opportunity.
  • Jump skill cost set to 3 AP from previous 2.
  • Defensive stance damage reduction lowered to 10 from previous 25.
  • Tutorial dialogue has been tweaked slightly.
  • Overworld map adjusted.
  • Current villages are now visible on the map even when player hasn’t visited them.
  • Some location names are visible at the start.
  • Encounter variation increased for all locations and paths.
  • Encounter chances updated to reduce chance of getting into masses of overworld encounters after each other
  • Katajanma cave and encounter adjusted.
  • Katajanma can now be traded with upon talking to them a second time.
  • The cauldron in the cave can be used as a poison source.
  • Herb baskets in Katajanma’s cave no longer include herb bouquets.
  • Peycko enemy variation added. Peycko Wayfarer and Peycko Herder and large Hornsnout enemytypes created.
  • Peycko cloth banners have new art that ties in with the Peycko culture.
  • Peycko banner cloth simulation added.
  • Bandit enemy variation increased with some new bandit enemies. Hound, Bandit lvl2 and Drunkard added.
  • Added “Select Single” button to go along with the “Select All” button
  • Character portraits and inventory has new lighting.
  • New special encounter “The Collector” added.
  • Updated a selection of damage type icons.
  • Increased requirements for tactical retreat feat
  • Reduced size of tutorial notification buttons
  • Some minor performance improvements on GPU memory usage
  • Small tweaks on various enemy configurations
  • Improved Tactical Retreat and Battle Caster feat descriptions to better tell what they really do
  • Improved exception handling in couple of places that could’ve caused game to end up in instable state

Bug fixes

  • Fixed players not able to reach max level, effectively making level cap one lower (now you can level up to level 7 which is the current level cap)
  • Going into stealth while in caves could cause unexpected errors and also did not show proper visual indications of characters being hidden
  • Cave enemy and NPC spawning related bug fixed. Caves could spawn multiples of the same character in one grid if exiting and re-entering cave.
  • This also applied many settlements, which could cause major performance issues in Turso or villages. The performance issues persist still in old save games.
  • Inventory: Fixed multiple issues with weapon sets / loadouts
  • Inventory: Fixed equipping items by clicking for non-active characters
  • Inventory: Fixed belt inventory not always working properly when switching characters in inventory screen
  • Inventory screen no longer shows mismatched character info when equipping items to non-active character
  • Tutorial widgets are no longer shown on top of inventory / character sheet, trade or level up window
  • Fixed hidden enemies showing up at wrong times
  • Fixed hidden enemies not having outlines after they’ve become visible
  • Fixed game sometimes soft-locking when entering combat
  • Fixed bug where frog quest did not display the amount of frogspawn needed to finish quest.
  • Esi Isä animations fixed
  • Random encounter levels adjusted and many bugs fixed related to enemy spawning.
  • Stalker Spider Hatchling often was passive while hiding
  • Resting while diseased could lead game to be come instable
  • Quests did not always get all their props spawned correctly (caused sometimes Remains quest to not
  • Spawn placement of enemies was not always desired which could lead to some ambush encounters not to start in combat
  • Enemies often started with reduced armor, especially in encounters
  • Improved rules for starting combat as earlier it was possible to just run into combat and combat only started when movement had ended
  • Made chests to not show health as they could not really be destroyed in any case
    spawn all the required props)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1786072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link