The first patch update (0.5.60) is now available:
Changes
- Shove skill now triggers attacks of opportunity.
- Jump skill cost set to 3 AP from previous 2.
- Defensive stance damage reduction lowered to 10 from previous 25.
- Tutorial dialogue has been tweaked slightly.
- Overworld map adjusted.
- Current villages are now visible on the map even when player hasn’t visited them.
- Some location names are visible at the start.
- Encounter variation increased for all locations and paths.
- Encounter chances updated to reduce chance of getting into masses of overworld encounters after each other
- Katajanma cave and encounter adjusted.
- Katajanma can now be traded with upon talking to them a second time.
- The cauldron in the cave can be used as a poison source.
- Herb baskets in Katajanma’s cave no longer include herb bouquets.
- Peycko enemy variation added. Peycko Wayfarer and Peycko Herder and large Hornsnout enemytypes created.
- Peycko cloth banners have new art that ties in with the Peycko culture.
- Peycko banner cloth simulation added.
- Bandit enemy variation increased with some new bandit enemies. Hound, Bandit lvl2 and Drunkard added.
- Added “Select Single” button to go along with the “Select All” button
- Character portraits and inventory has new lighting.
- New special encounter “The Collector” added.
- Updated a selection of damage type icons.
- Increased requirements for tactical retreat feat
- Reduced size of tutorial notification buttons
- Some minor performance improvements on GPU memory usage
- Small tweaks on various enemy configurations
- Improved Tactical Retreat and Battle Caster feat descriptions to better tell what they really do
- Improved exception handling in couple of places that could’ve caused game to end up in instable state
Bug fixes
- Fixed players not able to reach max level, effectively making level cap one lower (now you can level up to level 7 which is the current level cap)
- Going into stealth while in caves could cause unexpected errors and also did not show proper visual indications of characters being hidden
- Cave enemy and NPC spawning related bug fixed. Caves could spawn multiples of the same character in one grid if exiting and re-entering cave.
- This also applied many settlements, which could cause major performance issues in Turso or villages. The performance issues persist still in old save games.
- Inventory: Fixed multiple issues with weapon sets / loadouts
- Inventory: Fixed equipping items by clicking for non-active characters
- Inventory: Fixed belt inventory not always working properly when switching characters in inventory screen
- Inventory screen no longer shows mismatched character info when equipping items to non-active character
- Tutorial widgets are no longer shown on top of inventory / character sheet, trade or level up window
- Fixed hidden enemies showing up at wrong times
- Fixed hidden enemies not having outlines after they’ve become visible
- Fixed game sometimes soft-locking when entering combat
- Fixed bug where frog quest did not display the amount of frogspawn needed to finish quest.
- Esi Isä animations fixed
- Random encounter levels adjusted and many bugs fixed related to enemy spawning.
- Stalker Spider Hatchling often was passive while hiding
- Resting while diseased could lead game to be come instable
- Quests did not always get all their props spawned correctly (caused sometimes Remains quest to not
- Spawn placement of enemies was not always desired which could lead to some ambush encounters not to start in combat
- Enemies often started with reduced armor, especially in encounters
- Improved rules for starting combat as earlier it was possible to just run into combat and combat only started when movement had ended
- Made chests to not show health as they could not really be destroyed in any case
spawn all the required props)
Changed files in this update