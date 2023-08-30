Carth Alpha 1.95d4

~Fixed Viola Robbed Quest Breaking if certain choices made

~Added New loot able objects around Viernes

~Added Clutter to villages and houses

~Fixed floating items around Nethrean Stables

~Fixed floating items inside Viernes Castle.

~Fixed issue with NPCS not showing inside Viernes Castle.

~Fixed Loot boxes too close to Viola in Cathron Village causing UI to break

~Adjusted Ocean SFX Volume and Distance (Will need more work in time)

~Fixed Nethrean Dock having broken Textures

~Fixed Nethrean Dock Stairs Missing Collider

~Fixed Lillian Hughes Dialogue not activating

~Fixed Farmer Neilson Dialogue breaking

~Fixed Sarah Burke offering dialogue when quest was not active

~Fixed Miss Schoun displaying incorrect name for UI and Dialogue

~Added new vegetation to Biomes

~Script bug fixes and changes

~Fixed Jabari Chambers Dialogue broken cursor and allowing movement

~Fixed Miss Schoun Dialogue broken cursor and allowing movement

~Adjusted SFX of jumping into water

~Fixed issue with camera bouncing off of everything

~Camera now will cut through everything (Will refine in Beta)

~Added new Quests

~Fixed Ian Backlou disappearing at times

~Added new gear

~Added new gear to merchants

~UI Fixes

~Options Menu Fixes

~Updated Known Bugs List