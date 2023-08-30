Patch 0.400
Yohooo!
So, I finally finished the big overhaul on the game!
So this is a mega-patch which will improve the game vastly. There are soo many changes, so I won't go over all in this early version of the game (rather spend that time in improving the game), but some big changes this patch contains:
- Rewrote the whole AI-system (this was a nasty one), So will go much faster adding new AI-behavior in the future
- Allies will now put guards at designated positions, and will put guards further out, the more you have pushed back the enemies
- Tons of QoL which a game "should have", like sound-effects on events, actions, interface, or visual-effects for low health, getting hit, throwing out a critical hit.
- Made the game much easier & faster leveling, My goal is to make the map at least 4x larger (if not larger, otherwise more maps).
- The player-griefing-mechanic you could go and clear camps not yet awakened, and not getting punished for it.
- XP dropped by enemies, now last forever!
Steam patchnotes mall:
Game mechanics
-
Added so enemies structures drop xp as well.
-
Added so you start by default with two rerolls & one banish.
-
Added so you are slowed 50% when casting MagicMissile.
-
Changed so metalevels now have 5 levels by default instead of 2, was a bit boring to only spend one point per level, but to strong to get more gold to upgrade more then one per levelup.
-
Added a Tower to the barbarians you face.
-
Added so if you attack enemy's structure it will awake the whole camp (enemies buildings are in groups)
-
Changed so all dropped xp will now last forever from start, don't need to find & buy the ItemDuration MetaProgression upgrade (and it is also removed)
-
Rework on MagicMissile:
- MagicMissiles is now affected by Quantity,
- Relocated MagicMissile talents in its talent-tree
- Removed MagicMissile is affected by Talent-Duration and no longer get speed-upg on its own talent, as that combined with the updated Talent-Speed, made your missile fly far outside the screen (e.g. can sniper enemies structures from super-safe distance, might want a sniper-ability later, but not MagicMissile at this stage).
- Removed so it has same amount of tiers of talents as remaining abilities (MagicMissile had one more tier then rest) In the future, i might go back and make all abilities have more talents, but atm. so is the game lacking in the amount of abilities, which i want to remedy first.
-
Added a boss "event"
-
Added sound when you awaken enemies camps.
-
All units now have a low health-regen. Which is felt needed for units on guard-duty.
Quality of Life
- Updated so XP-orbs visuals, e.g. now they are Green - blue - yellow - red, felt more natural to green beeing weaker. And lowered their VFX-effect.
- Changed so normal scrolling combat text last 50% longer.
- Changed so Crit-text last 3x longer.
- Added red effect on screen when getting low health
- Added camera-shake when you critical hit.
- Added scrolling combat text when your health/mana is restored (by non-regen sources).
Balancing
- Updated so most tougher enemies now gives more xp.
- Updated so the xp needed for ingame lvling is roughly 20% lower, e.g. you level faster at higher levels.
- Updated so you level progression-levels much faster (need better name for these, Rank?).
- Updated Flash so it reaches twice as long, and takes roughly 40% shorter time to reach its destination.
- Updated ChainLightning to be roughly 70-80% higher dmg, but made it cost 20 -> 40, I wanted it feel more "impactful" not an spamming-ability.
- Changed place on which levels you unlock Flash and MagicCircle talents with progression-level (MagicCircle feels more helpful, so more fun getting it earlier).
- Balanced all abilities
- Made the game easier.
- Boosted multiple talents effect, to have larger impact
- Rebalanced the Progression talents.
- Removed Quantity from Progression-talents (those seen in main-menu), might re-add it later, but was hard to balance current abilities with it available.
Other
- Updated the map.
- Added death sound to all units and structures
- Rewrote the whole AI logic system.
- Added so projectiles like arrows will play a on-hit sfx when they dissapate (hit ground).
- Added clouds to the game
- Sadly there are some bugs with units start wiggle when a structures is destroyed, sadly its a game-engine issue with the pathfinding which I can't find a solution for. So I am going to check for other tools to replace the built-in-pathfinding-system.
- Changed name on Progression-value Gold -> Coin (you will get gold in another way later, hint hint).
Bug fixes
- Fixed so beam won't hit friendly targets.
- Adjusted Sounds, as when you get to many sounds, some will cancel out others. So now every sound have a specific priority, so it isn't as easy to notice (appears you can only play x-amount of sound-effects atm. Gonna look more into it, if it remains an issue).
- You shouldn't be able to get talents that aren't improving either you or your abilities
Changed files in this update