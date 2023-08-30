Yohooo!

So, I finally finished the big overhaul on the game!

So this is a mega-patch which will improve the game vastly. There are soo many changes, so I won't go over all in this early version of the game (rather spend that time in improving the game), but some big changes this patch contains:

Steam patchnotes mall:

Added so enemies structures drop xp as well.

Added so you start by default with two rerolls & one banish.

Added so you are slowed 50% when casting MagicMissile.

Changed so metalevels now have 5 levels by default instead of 2, was a bit boring to only spend one point per level, but to strong to get more gold to upgrade more then one per levelup.

Added a Tower to the barbarians you face.

Added so if you attack enemy's structure it will awake the whole camp (enemies buildings are in groups)

Changed so all dropped xp will now last forever from start, don't need to find & buy the ItemDuration MetaProgression upgrade (and it is also removed)

Rework on MagicMissile: MagicMissiles is now affected by Quantity,

Relocated MagicMissile talents in its talent-tree

Removed MagicMissile is affected by Talent-Duration and no longer get speed-upg on its own talent, as that combined with the updated Talent-Speed, made your missile fly far outside the screen (e.g. can sniper enemies structures from super-safe distance, might want a sniper-ability later, but not MagicMissile at this stage).

Removed so it has same amount of tiers of talents as remaining abilities (MagicMissile had one more tier then rest) In the future, i might go back and make all abilities have more talents, but atm. so is the game lacking in the amount of abilities, which i want to remedy first.

Added a boss "event"

Added sound when you awaken enemies camps.