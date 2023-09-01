 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 1 September 2023

Workplace Worries Launch & Other Improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 12071943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Workplace Worries DLC:

2 New Tables, Cosmetics and more!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2372230/Roxy_Raccoons_Pinball_Panic__Workplace_Worries/

Main Game:

Blissful Builder Adjustments:

  • Added a single kickback to the left lane (This is tied to a mission/trial, it is instead allowed once per life).
  • Added a flipper to the left-hand side at the front of the board.
  • Adjusted a few colliders for better ball flow.
  • Added pigeons which fly around the table.

Gems now all have uniform hitbox sizes, and their hitboxes are approximately 20% larger, depending on the gem in question.

Bug Fixes/Misc:

  • Improved spinner audio
  • Improved stone sounds
  • Fixed a bug when teleporting in/out of cannons would cause the ball’s trail to get huge momentarily
  • Fixed a bug where Careless Company’s leaderboards weren’t being updated right away.
  • Fixed two locations on Careless Company where the ball could get stuck.

Table Editor:

New Content:

  • New Post-Processing Effect: Hyper Focused
  • Added Wonky Workplace DLC sounds for the raceways
  • Prettied up the UI on various screens

Bug Fixes/Misc:

  • Fixed an issue where LEDs wouldn’t properly save/load if they were supposed to blink or not.
  • Fixed an issue where LEDs wouldn’t save the proper blink/toggle speeds.

Changed files in this update

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic Content Depot 1807691
