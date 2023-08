Share · View all patches · Build 12071942 · Last edited 30 August 2023 – 20:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Few things have been updated in the patch

Chess Puzzle Tweaked. Chess puzzle clue adjusted

Hexlock Puzzle Tweaked. 2 of the 8 don't move which is correct. 6 are interactable to solve the puzzle

Library Book list adjusted

Medical Record now a collectable to link Childrens names to thier room numbers

Clock Moved which is linked to the 3 clock puzzle

Recommended to start a new game with this update**