MADWAY BIG Update 2.0 - MULTIPLAYER

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44336854/c4d8ae1f352233531a44b339ed2dcca7c1a563d2.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44336854/4f3ee35db8ad950c05ff1d5bc5336e6e5f84c313.png)[/url]
Hello everyone!
Update 2.0 is here!
A new map (SandWay) is available.
Changes :
- The leaderboard of the 1st map has been reset for the release of this update!
- Added a new solo/multiplayer map,
- Added a leaderboard for the new map,
- The multiplayer lobby is a live tiny map where you can custom your character,
- Controller gameplay (beta) has been added,
- Added additional translations (chinese, german, finnish),
- Props can now rotate on themselves,
- The new bumpers work in multiplayer,
- Wind turbines no longer lag for clients,
- Added several new characters,
- Added several new accessories and clothes.
Patches :
- Client rollbacks has been mitigated,
- The wind turbines are now functional and replicated,
- Some sounds and musics has been fixed,
- The splines (e.g: the boat) are now correctly cycling again after one travel,
- We can now go back to the main menu when we were in the multiplayer lobby creation,
- The menu music does not restart every time you navigate through the menus,
- Collisions of many props on the new map have all been fixed,
- Fixed a minor issue with online game creation,
- Fixed a bug that caused players to spawn under the map on startup,
- Blowers are now replicated,
- Rotating objects now work in multiplayer,
- Props were placed in several strategic places on the map, so that a player falling can catch up with its group,
- Multiplayer sessions now work with or without a password.
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44336854/c1586a0bf4f5cda4eaf38aa70ff0442313f0f83c.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44336854/0dc3715a3288db7c31ba8d8ed0570bba2d5ffab8.jpg)[/url]
Thanks to our two beta testers of the new map:
Mickey92i & Gregsapp
PS: We're aware that there are still a few issues to correct. We'll do our best to fix it!
Issues that will be fixed soon :
-The leaderbord of the new map.. (if you want to validate your time for speedrun.com remember to register your games)
- Jump and superJump problem on the new bumpers.
- Problem if you join a multiplayer game and directly start a solo game.
Feel free to report your problems on our discord : https://discord.gg/4azJbFKaER
The MadWay Team.
