MAD WAY update for 30 August 2023

MADWAY BIG Update 2.0 - MULTIPLAYER

Hello everyone!

Update 2.0 is here!

A new map (SandWay) is available.

Changes :

  • The leaderboard of the 1st map has been reset for the release of this update!
  • Added a new solo/multiplayer map,
  • Added a leaderboard for the new map,
  • The multiplayer lobby is a live tiny map where you can custom your character,
  • Controller gameplay (beta) has been added,
  • Added additional translations (chinese, german, finnish),
  • Props can now rotate on themselves,
  • The new bumpers work in multiplayer,
  • Wind turbines no longer lag for clients,
  • Added several new characters,
  • Added several new accessories and clothes.

Patches :

  • Client rollbacks has been mitigated,
  • The wind turbines are now functional and replicated,
  • Some sounds and musics has been fixed,
  • The splines (e.g: the boat) are now correctly cycling again after one travel,
  • We can now go back to the main menu when we were in the multiplayer lobby creation,
  • The menu music does not restart every time you navigate through the menus,
  • Collisions of many props on the new map have all been fixed,
  • Fixed a minor issue with online game creation,
  • Fixed a bug that caused players to spawn under the map on startup,
  • Blowers are now replicated,
  • Rotating objects now work in multiplayer,
  • Props were placed in several strategic places on the map, so that a player falling can catch up with its group,
  • Multiplayer sessions now work with or without a password.

Thanks to our two beta testers of the new map:

Mickey92i & Gregsapp

PS: We're aware that there are still a few issues to correct. We'll do our best to fix it!

Issues that will be fixed soon :

-The leaderbord of the new map.. (if you want to validate your time for speedrun.com remember to register your games)

  • Jump and superJump problem on the new bumpers.
  • Problem if you join a multiplayer game and directly start a solo game.

Feel free to report your problems on our discord : https://discord.gg/4azJbFKaER

The MadWay Team.

