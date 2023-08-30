MADWAY BIG Update 2.0 - MULTIPLAYER

Share · View all patches · Build 12071924 · Last edited 30 August 2023 – 20:09:27 UTC by Wendy

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44336854/c4d8ae1f352233531a44b339ed2dcca7c1a563d2.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44336854/4f3ee35db8ad950c05ff1d5bc5336e6e5f84c313.png)[/url]

Hello everyone!

Update 2.0 is here!

A new map (SandWay) is available.

Changes :

The leaderboard of the 1st map has been reset for the release of this update!

Added a new solo/multiplayer map,

Added a leaderboard for the new map,

The multiplayer lobby is a live tiny map where you can custom your character,

Controller gameplay (beta) has been added,

Added additional translations (chinese, german, finnish),

Props can now rotate on themselves,

The new bumpers work in multiplayer,

Wind turbines no longer lag for clients,

Added several new characters,

Added several new accessories and clothes.

Patches :

Client rollbacks has been mitigated,

The wind turbines are now functional and replicated,

Some sounds and musics has been fixed,

The splines (e.g: the boat) are now correctly cycling again after one travel,

We can now go back to the main menu when we were in the multiplayer lobby creation,

The menu music does not restart every time you navigate through the menus,

Collisions of many props on the new map have all been fixed,

Fixed a minor issue with online game creation,

Fixed a bug that caused players to spawn under the map on startup,

Blowers are now replicated,

Rotating objects now work in multiplayer,

Props were placed in several strategic places on the map, so that a player falling can catch up with its group,

Multiplayer sessions now work with or without a password.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44336854/c1586a0bf4f5cda4eaf38aa70ff0442313f0f83c.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44336854/0dc3715a3288db7c31ba8d8ed0570bba2d5ffab8.jpg)[/url]

Thanks to our two beta testers of the new map:

Mickey92i & Gregsapp

PS: We're aware that there are still a few issues to correct. We'll do our best to fix it!

Issues that will be fixed soon :

-The leaderbord of the new map.. (if you want to validate your time for speedrun.com remember to register your games)

Jump and superJump problem on the new bumpers.

Problem if you join a multiplayer game and directly start a solo game.

Feel free to report your problems on our discord : https://discord.gg/4azJbFKaER

The MadWay Team.