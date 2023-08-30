 Skip to content

The Devil's Face update for 30 August 2023

Publication of Version 1.4.1

We are proud to announce the publication of version 1.4.1 of our game! The new version includes the following changes:

  • Fixed the possibility of a death loop.
  • Added a warning message if you don't have lighter fluid and the lighter has only 10% remaining life!
  • Added a 5-second delay before dying because you don't have lighter fluid and your lighter is dead, so the player can understand the cause of dying.
  • Made some minor audio and visual improvements.

Our game is already a full game, but we continue to develop it. We plan to add more game features and gameplay in future updates. Stay tuned for the next big and small updates!

