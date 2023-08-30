Bug Fixes - v0.4.0.6

Change the materials dropped by Forest Stage EX1 and Forest Stage EX2. They will now drop all of the area’s materials;
Increased the size for the hitbox of Stoverick’s Knife, Axel's Axe, Hanvilton’s Dual Axes and Claymore, so they hit enemies if they are really close to the player;
Adjusted the SFX of Stoverick's Knife, as it was using the wrong sound;
Other audio changes and adjustments.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue with enemies not resetting their stats properly after death. No more Bears with zoomies!
On some instances the Mountain Area would not unlock when defeating the Forest’s Boss. Added a check to help players in this situation unlock the area. Unfortunately the boss will need to be defeated again;
Fixed an issue with the Forest Swamp Tutorial not being saved as seen so it wasn’t showing up on the tutorials screen and was repeating every time players entered Forest Stage 5;
For players who utilized the Restoration Branch to get their progress back some tutorials weren’t appearing again. They should show up properly now.
