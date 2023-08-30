Early Access Release v3.0.0 is live!

Today is the day for releasing v3.0.0!

It's a huge update, so first off:

There are an enormous amount of changes in this update, so you should expect some bugs, balance issues, and various rough edges. If you encounter anything that doesn't seem right or anything that doesn't feel well-balanced, please join the discord server and tell me or leave a comment here on Steam!

Also - since there were so many changes, save files had to be wiped. All the cards are brand new and/or reworked, plus there's a new unlock system. So, overall, it made sense to have save files reset and wiped clean. I know it's a bummer to lose all your progress, so I'll do my absolute best to make this a one-time thing. I was able to do some upgrades to the save system, so this won't have to happen again.

Anyways, here's the actual notes on the release!

New: New Stats! Aim, Strength, Speed, Cover, Dodge, and one more that will be revealed in the near future.

New: No more Statuses! They have been cut for more focused, dynamic gameplay.

New: Status cards. So, I kinda lied. Statuses are still in the game. But now they exist as cards. Now that they are cards, they will have more immediate effects as opposed to imparting passive modifiers.

New: Simplified damage types. No more Plus damage types. Basic damage types now have a damage profile of 2x damage against the defense stat they are effective against, 1x against everything else. Special damage types have a damage profile of 3x damage/1x damage. The goal is to make attack cards more "situational". Some powerful attack cards were far too powerful in all situations.

New: Explosive damage has a profile of 1.5x against everything, but cards that deal explosive damage are less common.

New: enemies now have decks of cards that they draw from. This should hopefully result in slightly less predicable enemy turns.

New: enemy stats and cards have been totally reworked.

New: Support cards have been reworked from the ground up. They no longer have any effect when played. Instead, they impart passive effects, such as boosting all max stat values.

New: Battery now gains double the passive bonuses of Support cards.

New: Birtie-Rae (T. Rex) no longer has Primal Fury cards. Now, she gains additional bonuses from Enraged status cards.

New: lots of new cards, plus more Legend cards.

New: totally new card unlock system that allows for more freedom to unlock exactly the cards you want.

Balance: Defense maximum stats (Shield, Armor, HP) have all been lowered. The goal is to make enemies/player feel less like damage sponges and to make battles feel more decisive and strategic.

Balance: nerf Hyper Death Spine Blade legend card, now imparts a flat +7 damage increase instead of +300%

Expect plenty more patches, updates, and more over the next week or so!

And, I'll also be posting more about what's upcoming soon!