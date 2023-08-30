 Skip to content

The Lancaster Leak - Crisis At Call Center update for 30 August 2023

Patch 1.0.2 Korean and Japanese

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Attempt to fix most characters not appearing in Korean and Japanese.
  • Fixed more Slavic characters but there are still a few missing

