- Attempt to fix most characters not appearing in Korean and Japanese.
- Fixed more Slavic characters but there are still a few missing
The Lancaster Leak - Crisis At Call Center update for 30 August 2023
Patch 1.0.2 Korean and Japanese
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2519561
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2519562
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update