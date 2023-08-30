UPDATE V1.1.0

Hi everyone!

We're happy to announce that we've prepared a small update for “Horny Warp”! So far, there is no new content in this update, however, we've focused on optimizing and refining what we might've missed at the release.

What's new in v1.1.0:

The ability to load/save the game during dialogue;

Duplicated the text skip button to be in the dialogue box;

Ability to open the menu and change language during dialogue;

Added dialogue history;

Added a "Best result" parameter in minigames;

Added Vsync in settings;

New mode in the minigame "Spotless Hotel" for players with carpal tunnel syndrome.

Game quality improvements:

Improved mail opening animation;

Girl icons now show resources obtained in minigames;

Exclamation mark near “Talk” will be also shown if you have previous unread dialogues;

Improved image system for previews in saves;

Little improvement for replaying the second Demetra’s H-scene;

Esc is now working in the main menu.

Bug fixes:

Correction of inaccuracies in dialogues where the wrong speaker delivered the line;

Incorrect preview displayed during autosave in some cases;

Fixes for a large number of minor bugs.

Now, we've polished everything we could and can now focus on new content for the game. Very soon we'll be able to introduce a new character and everything else that has been hard work on for quite some time. Trust us, it'll be worth the wait!

But that is not all!

Vote on adding new languages has come to an end. As a result, localization to SPANISH and FRENCH will be added! We'll start looking for translators immediately. Many thanks to everyone who voted. And also thanks to everyone who left comments with their options - we'll definitely take them into account when choosing the next localization.

We're going back to work and we wish you all to have fun in Fuckville!

See you soon, Saviors!

IlluminatiGames team.