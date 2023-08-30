 Skip to content

General Staff: Black Powder Battle Designer Bundle update for 30 August 2023

Installer Redirect Live!

Build 12071674

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For those who may have been having issues with the bundle launching correctly, the installer was redirected to verify the installation.

This should stop the ghost launch of the application.

Changed files in this update

