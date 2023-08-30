Updating Experimental Branch to Build 7_E5

Hey Everyone,

This will hopefully be the last experimental version before the full build 7 release.

This one is a balancing pass and filling out the Tier One tech tree more. There is also the major feature of Warp to Another Planet, and with it comes the introduction of data novelty. I'll have a more detailed explanation of these in the full release changelog.

Also, since the game has come a long way since first releasing into Early Access, I'll be refreshing the store page to better represent the state of the game. If you'd like a chance to have your images of the game used on the store page, feel free to join the discord and post in the new sharables channel.

Major Change

Added a new Warp To Another Planet button to the Solar Knot Hall

Major Change

Added logarithmic decay to all satellite types. This means that for each satellite of a type built, all satellites of that type will be progressively less effective.

Added new Tier One tech to boost base satellite production by type, to offset the above change

Minor Changes

Survey Hubs now use distance to nearest unexplored tile for their charge limit, meaning that hubs that are closer to unexplored tiles will operate faster.

Added a new tech to divide Survey Hub cooldown by the number of Volatiles Processors on the site

Added new tutorials to explain adjacency and warping to other planets.

Changed the adjacency functions to they once again use multiplication instead of addition

Bug Fixes

Fixed Field Station attempting to research, when there are no researchable tiles around it.

Fixed Reflector and Science satellites not properly boosting production.

Fixed Data Correlated not properly saving all its data.

Fixed build panel title not properly resetting on close.

Fixed orbital development taking one too many AMPs when building satellites.

Fixed being able to click the build satellite button while having negative AMPs.

Fixed one-click build state not being saved between play session.

OOMM Interactive Discord: https://discord.gg/TnGm72hCAs

OOMM Interactive Ko-fi page: https://ko-fi.com/oomminteractive