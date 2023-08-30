 Skip to content

Rogue: Genesia update for 30 August 2023

Update 0.9.0.1

Update 0.9.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

QoL

  • Synergies and Evolution now has the requirement in the description automatically generated for the actual requirement
    They won't be outdated anymore
    They handle keyword and allow to easily check the requirement without having to check the detail of the cards)
  • Death Scythe now tell you it double it's effect chance when you deal critical damage

Changes

  • Summons now inherit Critical stats from the player
  • Summons now inherit Defense Shredding from the player
  • Summons no longer collide with each other
  • Summons now apply Fire spirit and Thunder spirit effects
  • Flying Golem now benefit from additional projectiles
  • Reduced the maximum speed of knockback from 4 time the monster speed to 3 time the monster speed
  • Reduced knockback decaying time from 0.5sec to 0.33sec
  • Increased Gunslinger monster multiplier from 0.25% to 0.35%
  • Increased Gunslinger Experience Multiplier from 100% to 120%
  • Reduced projectiles speed of Shaman's Projectile barrage ability.
  • Greatly reduced optional objective "kill elite" requirements
  • Changed "True Snuffhead's favourite" challenge name to "Snuffhead's Bane" so players don't get confused between the two
  • Vine no longer apply to Bosses
  • Increased Vine range (from 5m to 8m base range, with a maximum increasing from 15 to 16)

Fixes

  • Collection book description not updated to 1%
  • Vild's Curse Unlock being in B-rank shop instead of C-rank shop
  • Card selection in Event having a bugged UI
  • Thunder spirit on projectiles always dealing 100% projectile damages instead of the displayed value

