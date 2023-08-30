Update 0.9.0.1

Synergies and Evolution now has the requirement in the description automatically generated for the actual requirement
They won't be outdated anymore
They handle keyword and allow to easily check the requirement without having to check the detail of the cards)
Death Scythe now tell you it double it's effect chance when you deal critical damage
Changes
Summons now inherit Critical stats from the player
Summons now inherit Defense Shredding from the player
Summons no longer collide with each other
Summons now apply Fire spirit and Thunder spirit effects
Flying Golem now benefit from additional projectiles
Reduced the maximum speed of knockback from 4 time the monster speed to 3 time the monster speed
Reduced knockback decaying time from 0.5sec to 0.33sec
Increased Gunslinger monster multiplier from 0.25% to 0.35%
Increased Gunslinger Experience Multiplier from 100% to 120%
Reduced projectiles speed of Shaman's Projectile barrage ability.
Changed files in this update