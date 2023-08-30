REBRANDING Soul Survivors + Build 0.5.30

Big Changes are coming to Soul Survivors, and this first change might come as a shock, but let's start with branding. We realize some people don't like change, but Early Access is and has always been about improving the game to us, and over the past few months we have improved a lot!

Soon, the game will no longer be called Soul Survivors. We will be announcing the new name as soon as the new promotional art and logo is finished up (likely next week).

We are not abandoning the game. We are simply re-branding, as we strongly believe this is the right decision for the long term. The game itself is not changing, and we will continue to push out weekly updates as we progress forward in Early Access.

Second, We would like to introduce you to Kalinov, the Keeper of Souls. Kalinov is a key character, not yet in the game, but he will be introduced when we arrive at Castle Usvit in version 0.7.x.

We want to introduce you now, as he is going to play a role in the rebranding of the game.

If you've been here since the beginning you will know there have been a massive amount of changes and improvements we've made to the game, and we will continue to improve the game until it is finished. We released in Early Access to build a small community and get player feedback to develop the best version of this game, and we believe we are succeeding in that. We listen to everything players say and we appreciate the feedback!

There is lots of other changes to come over the coming weeks/months, including a new character class, The Shadow Monk, a new XP system, enhanced lighting and scenery with new environment props and additions, and lots more. We will post more on all of this in the coming weeks.

Build 0.5.30 Notes:

NEW Curse: Avarice Arrows. Greed may get the best of you!

Inferno Flames spawned from Inferno Boots merchant item are now pooled for a slight performance boost

Improved Inferno Flames sprite sorting logic so it renders properly relative to other enemies in the scene

UI - Fixed/Improved Resolution Dropdown scrolling while using a gamepad

UI - Added the ability to scroll through input bindings using a gamepad

Improved logic for input detection to easily change between different control schemes

Bug Fix: when returning to Application from alt-tabbing there should no longer be issues enabling input with the controller

Bug Fix: Input Bindings - If a binding is currently listening for input then the other bindings will no longer be selectable until the player presses input or exits the menu

Bug Fix: Input Bindings - When re entering the bindings menu after exiting the menu while listening for input, the buttons are properly re-initialized and navigation is reset

Bug Fix: fixed an ability pooling issue with some abilities for the ranger

Changed some logic related to slowing certain types of enemies

Loads of text has been updated to prep for Localization

Code refactoring

Thank you for all your support. If you have any questions, comments or feedback, please do not hesitate to reach out. We strive to release a new build every week, so stay posted for more updates. Lots to come!

Stingbot