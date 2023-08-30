New Main Branch Update Patch Alpha 0.0315.

-
Weapon Presets. These are saved locally and can be transferred to each other by copying and pasting files.
MP5 and MP5SD (can be found in the same location as the MP7's. Spawn code is "MP5")
How to the MP5: When you shoot the MP5 empty (you will hear a click) you can open the bolt pressing Shift T. When reloading with an open bolt the magazine will go in easier resulting in a faster reload. Once the magazine is in, press Shift T again to close the bolt. Reloading on a closed bolt will result in a slower reload as your operator has to put more force to insert the magazine.
Improved Gunshot audio and optimization.
Bullets in magazine now appear when you pick up a gun that you didn't previously own
Empty chamber click can now be heard in full auto (was bugged to semi auto only)
Capped Splashed Screen FPS to 30 to prevent unnecessary usage of resources
Clean house AI now have more voicelines and will talk more frequently
Generated missing and incorrect weapon mod icons.
20+ new weapon mods.
Various bug fixes and optimizations.
