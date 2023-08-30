 Skip to content

OPERATOR update for 30 August 2023

New Main Branch Update Patch Alpha 0.0315.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Weapon Presets. These are saved locally and can be transferred to each other by copying and pasting files.

  • MP5 and MP5SD (can be found in the same location as the MP7's. Spawn code is "MP5")

How to the MP5: When you shoot the MP5 empty (you will hear a click) you can open the bolt pressing Shift T. When reloading with an open bolt the magazine will go in easier resulting in a faster reload. Once the magazine is in, press Shift T again to close the bolt. Reloading on a closed bolt will result in a slower reload as your operator has to put more force to insert the magazine.

  • Improved Gunshot audio and optimization.

  • Bullets in magazine now appear when you pick up a gun that you didn't previously own

  • Empty chamber click can now be heard in full auto (was bugged to semi auto only)

  • Capped Splashed Screen FPS to 30 to prevent unnecessary usage of resources

  • Clean house AI now have more voicelines and will talk more frequently

  • Generated missing and incorrect weapon mod icons.

  • 20+ new weapon mods.

  • Various bug fixes and optimizations.

