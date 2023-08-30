V0.9.2 - Cross Platform Track Sharing Out Now + Indie Racers Fest '23

Version 0.9.2 of Metric Racer is out now with an overhauled cross platform track sharing backend!

Cross Platform Track Sharing

With 0.9.2 players will now be able to share their tracks between any platform that Metric runs on. This means if you create a track on Steam you can share it with your friends playing on Itchio.

Head over to the updated website and check out the currently posted tracks! I've migrated the custom tracks that are currently in Steam workshop over. Additional features such as rating and direct downloading will become available in the future,

Steam Workshop Support

This does mean that I'll be sunsetting the Steam Workshop support. This is so that players aren't segmented or walled off from playing and sharing with players on other platforms!

Indie Racers Fest '23

Metric Racer is taking part again this year in the Indie Racers Festival that is running Sept 1st to 4th!

In honour of the new cross platform backend we’ll be hosting a track editor jam over the indie racers festival! Enter for a chance of your track being featured on the new site!

See You Out There

This is a passion project, and I'm grateful for everyone who has played Metric over the last year and given feedback! It's still evolving and growing but is getting closer and closer to my vision every day.

Keep in the loop with everything going on or chat with me over on Discord! Until then, I'll see you all on the track.