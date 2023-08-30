 Skip to content

Untamed Tactics update for 30 August 2023

Hotfix 4

Hotfix 4

Build 12071341

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Several UI elements have been moved to be more pleasing to the eye.
  • Parley card text is now back in its box.
  • Various updates regarding Chinese localization (both Simplified and Traditional Chinese).
  • It is now possible to change the language of the game in Steam by right-clicking on the game in your library and going to the game’s Properties. This will change the startup language of the game.
  • A softlock situation was fixed caused by looting multiple Potions on the same characters.
  • Tomes can no longer drop in battle. Their chance to be found in Encounters has increased.
  • Various textual errors corrected.
  • Greycoat’s Grenade ability now deals damage again (and again).

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1538902 Depot 1538902
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1538903 Depot 1538903
  • Loading history…
