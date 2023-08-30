- Several UI elements have been moved to be more pleasing to the eye.
- Parley card text is now back in its box.
- Various updates regarding Chinese localization (both Simplified and Traditional Chinese).
- It is now possible to change the language of the game in Steam by right-clicking on the game in your library and going to the game’s Properties. This will change the startup language of the game.
- A softlock situation was fixed caused by looting multiple Potions on the same characters.
- Tomes can no longer drop in battle. Their chance to be found in Encounters has increased.
- Various textual errors corrected.
- Greycoat’s Grenade ability now deals damage again (and again).
Untamed Tactics update for 30 August 2023
Hotfix 4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
