Red Crucible: Phoenix Rising Playtest update for 30 August 2023

Update Notes

Build 12071329

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Discord link
  • Improved: increase auto spawning time to 60s
  • Improved: disable collision between vehicles & destroyed objects
  • Fixed: hide friendly player name after vehicle is destroyed

Changed files in this update

