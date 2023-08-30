The Rewind Factory V1.0.5

Added a new difficulty: Hardcore. Hardcore uses the same difficulty settings as Insane, with the difference that your health doesn't rewind anymore and you only have 1 bullet.
Hardcore is excluded from the automatic difficulty setting, which means the game doesn't automatically go to Hardcore when you are doing really well on Insane for example.
The Extra ammo button will now be disabled when you select Hardcore.
The Refill ammo feature in Endless will no longer work when you select Hardcore.
Changed the way the timer adds randomness when rewinding. Before, it would always add a time when rewinding. Now you can rewind for 10 seconds without the timer adding anything. After those 10 seconds, the timer slowly starts adding extra time. The longer you rewind the more it adds.
To show when the timer starts adding extra time when rewinding, the timer will now start to glitch when you rewind longer than 10 seconds. After that the glitching effect gets stronger the longer you rewind.
Added a new command to the terminal/computer: exit. Executing this commands makes you exit the terminal/computer.
Camera smoothing is now off by default.
The flying robot in Chamber End now deals less damage.
Added some more laser enemies throughout chambers 27 to 35
When you complete an Endless run, you can now also choose to play again with a new random seed.
If publishing to the workshop fails, you will now see an error message stating what failed.
Fixed a bug that caused some enemies to be extremely inaccurate with their first shot.
Fixed a bug that caused the lasers from Laser Enemies to stop mid-air.
Fixed a bug that caused Endless mode to show up in the level select list
Time is now also slowed down in in the room of Log #8.
Fixed some collision issues with the stairs in Chamber 35
Fixed some small UI bugs when playing with an UI scale of 1.5
Fixed a bug that would sometimes let you rewind to the origin of the level.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Changed files in this update