Patch 122.7 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 12071299 · Last edited 31 August 2023 – 14:59:11 UTC by Wendy

<h1>Patch 122.6 Changelog:</h1>

Fixed some animals' height damage system, disabled attack knockback that caused animals to fall underwater when attacked.

<h2>List Correction</h2>

Fixed Sub-Adult Zebra footstep sounds that were with Lion footsteps.

Fixed Zebra's damage height that was taking damage when jumping.

Fixed logs that were increasing in size after picking up.

Fixed the fall damage height of the Sub-Adult and Adult Lion and Lioness taking damage when jumping.

Fixed damage height for Sub-Adult and Adult Leopard.

Fixed leaving the Party that was having problems.

Fixed regeneration plant eating animation on hippos.

Fixed and disabled knockback attack more specifically on hippos and crocodile in water.

<h2>Alteration and addition</h2>

Changed Buffalo aggression sound and animation.

Changed and corrected the Spanish language translation.

Added buffalo attack sounds 1 and 2.

Added improvements to the height and leg break damage system.

Added Hyena leg break in all stages.

Let's modify and decrease the Morph Target of the animals to add the hair system, some animals like the Hyena, Suricate others when it started its growth it made the hair enter the body

For more information and details, join our Discord:

https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all!