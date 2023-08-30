 Skip to content

Stoney's Adventure update for 30 August 2023

V1.0.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patch V1.0.9 Fixes
-Checking the 'Statistics' Option will now reward Challenge Achievements if you weren't rewarded the first time around.

