GoreBox update for 30 August 2023

V14.2.0

Build 12071167 · Last edited by Wendy

-2 new Maps : Afterglow & F2Square
-Proximity Voice Chat (with player model lip sync similar to goredolls)
-More player skin options
-over 40 achievements
-Player ragdoll system
-new and Improved gun animations & mechanics
-Better active ragdoll physics
-Metal Detector, Piano and Toilets
-Pain and Poison on-screen indicator
-More vehicle seats
-small UI reworks
-new loading screen
-statistics
-bug fixes

