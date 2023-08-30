 Skip to content

Peglin update for 30 August 2023

v0.9.25 - Content Update!

Peglin update for 30 August 2023

v0.9.25 - Content Update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content & changes:

  • Balladin’s class relic changed!
  • A bunch of new achievements and an achievement viewer on the main menu!
  • Lazorb [New Orb]: Pierces through pegs and fires like a laser.
  • Collatorball Damage [New Orb]: Rigged bomb variant of the Bob-Orb.
  • Chopping Ballock [New Orb]: Creates shield pegs and deals extra damage for each shield peg on the board.
  • Reforbisher [New Orb]: Massively buffs pegs it hits but deals no damage.
  • Potion Ballt [New Orb]: A multiball orb that splits into other slime applying orbs.
  • Opposite Rearction [New Orb]: Sets a path when fired and makes the next orb multiball along that path.
  • Balleviation [New Orb]: Applies a new type of damage reduction slime.
  • Leaf The Rest For Later [New Boss Relic]: Adds 10 refreshes but makes refreshing only reset 4 pegs.
  • New “Midas” scenario with a special orb.
  • New "Investment" opportunities with Gamblin.
  • Brick peg physics reworked to make powerslides easier and more fun!
  • Dragon peg board is now randomized each time.
  • Treasure Nodes now navigate when there is only one path (to give extra chances to pop all the bombs).
  • OffeRing damage increased by 1/1 at all levels, self-damage reduced to 2 at all levels, and requires fewer pegs hit to travel further.
  • Splatorb and Twooze Company are now common.
  • Ballpeen Hammer and Fiery Furnace now add 4 ballwark instead of 5.
  • Weaponized Envy relic buffed from dealing damage based on lost health to dealing damage based on any amount healed.
  • Axe Me Anything now swaps resistances into weaknesses.
  • Duplication Station now works with the Summoning Circle, giving the first orb summoned extra multiball.
  • Spheridae's Fate now can only summon 100 squirrels per run.
  • The 'Activate a crit on drawn' effects from things like Critiball and Critsoballos now stack.
  • New Prime Slime art.
  • New Assemball AOE attack art and sound effect.
  • New Run Summary screen.
  • Changed the order of the Perfect Forger event options to let you mash through it without risking your life.
  • Mines Shade Enemy now starts 1 space closer.
  • Bomb added to the Regular Spider battle and the bats moved back by 2 slots.

Bug Fixes:

  • Double damage slime now properly doubles peg buffs.
  • Sphear returned to Peglin's pool after it was mistakenly removed alongside Sworb.
  • Offering Attack now hits Slime Boss while eaten.
  • Fixed targeted and AOE attacks sometimes missing the Super Sapper boss when using Alien's Rock relic.
  • A bunch of visual bugs fixed around slime, and slimes slightly recolored.
  • The dragons inhale board effect no longer affects orbs that have left its range.
  • Fixed the cruciball wheel particle effects showing up when they shouldn’t.
  • Fixed orbs disappearing when a refresh happens while they’re overlapping durable pegs.
  • Fixed Super Boots flashing during battles when it shouldn’t.
  • Fixed Round Squirrels spawned after Kinetic Meteorite turns off still getting the extra force.
  • Fixed peg buff text being cleared when hit during navigation.
  • Fixed Grubby Gloves giving extra spinfection with Cauldron Bubball.
  • Fixed Instigatorb making orbs not apply status effects to enemies.
  • Stop popped pegs with healing slime from healing the player when triggered by morbid.
  • Language on option values changes properly now when changing languages.
  • Oboe now reduces health loss in the Evil Hagglin event.
  • Piercing orbs should no longer skip the first enemy when travelling too fast.
  • Fixed bugs around unlocking the 'Walking on Pegshells' and 'Spring Cleaning' achievements.
  • The Roundrel has gotten their hat back when swallowed by the Slime Boss.

