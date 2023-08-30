v0.9.25 - Content Update!

New content & changes:
- Balladin’s class relic changed!
- A bunch of new achievements and an achievement viewer on the main menu!
- Lazorb [New Orb]: Pierces through pegs and fires like a laser.
- Collatorball Damage [New Orb]: Rigged bomb variant of the Bob-Orb.
- Chopping Ballock [New Orb]: Creates shield pegs and deals extra damage for each shield peg on the board.
- Reforbisher [New Orb]: Massively buffs pegs it hits but deals no damage.
- Potion Ballt [New Orb]: A multiball orb that splits into other slime applying orbs.
- Opposite Rearction [New Orb]: Sets a path when fired and makes the next orb multiball along that path.
- Balleviation [New Orb]: Applies a new type of damage reduction slime.
- Leaf The Rest For Later [New Boss Relic]: Adds 10 refreshes but makes refreshing only reset 4 pegs.
- New “Midas” scenario with a special orb.
- New "Investment" opportunities with Gamblin.
- Brick peg physics reworked to make powerslides easier and more fun!
- Dragon peg board is now randomized each time.
- Treasure Nodes now navigate when there is only one path (to give extra chances to pop all the bombs).
- OffeRing damage increased by 1/1 at all levels, self-damage reduced to 2 at all levels, and requires fewer pegs hit to travel further.
- Splatorb and Twooze Company are now common.
- Ballpeen Hammer and Fiery Furnace now add 4 ballwark instead of 5.
- Weaponized Envy relic buffed from dealing damage based on lost health to dealing damage based on any amount healed.
- Axe Me Anything now swaps resistances into weaknesses.
- Duplication Station now works with the Summoning Circle, giving the first orb summoned extra multiball.
- Spheridae's Fate now can only summon 100 squirrels per run.
- The 'Activate a crit on drawn' effects from things like Critiball and Critsoballos now stack.
- New Prime Slime art.
- New Assemball AOE attack art and sound effect.
- New Run Summary screen.
- Changed the order of the Perfect Forger event options to let you mash through it without risking your life.
- Mines Shade Enemy now starts 1 space closer.
- Bomb added to the Regular Spider battle and the bats moved back by 2 slots.
Bug Fixes:
- Double damage slime now properly doubles peg buffs.
- Sphear returned to Peglin's pool after it was mistakenly removed alongside Sworb.
- Offering Attack now hits Slime Boss while eaten.
- Fixed targeted and AOE attacks sometimes missing the Super Sapper boss when using Alien's Rock relic.
- A bunch of visual bugs fixed around slime, and slimes slightly recolored.
- The dragons inhale board effect no longer affects orbs that have left its range.
- Fixed the cruciball wheel particle effects showing up when they shouldn’t.
- Fixed orbs disappearing when a refresh happens while they’re overlapping durable pegs.
- Fixed Super Boots flashing during battles when it shouldn’t.
- Fixed Round Squirrels spawned after Kinetic Meteorite turns off still getting the extra force.
- Fixed peg buff text being cleared when hit during navigation.
- Fixed Grubby Gloves giving extra spinfection with Cauldron Bubball.
- Fixed Instigatorb making orbs not apply status effects to enemies.
- Stop popped pegs with healing slime from healing the player when triggered by morbid.
- Language on option values changes properly now when changing languages.
- Oboe now reduces health loss in the Evil Hagglin event.
- Piercing orbs should no longer skip the first enemy when travelling too fast.
- Fixed bugs around unlocking the 'Walking on Pegshells' and 'Spring Cleaning' achievements.
- The Roundrel has gotten their hat back when swallowed by the Slime Boss.
