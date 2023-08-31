Minecraft Legends - Update 1.17.53059

A new update has rolled out across all platforms that fixes up some issues that players have been facing. We continue to read all of your feedback and there are more updates to come, so let us know your thoughts on our Minecraft Legends Discord server at discord.gg/MinecraftLegends and report bugs at bugs.mojang.com.
Fixes:
- Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay
- Added missing German character dialogue and subtitles from the campaign prologue changes in the last game update
- Fixed several issues that caused players to get disconnected from multiplayer sessions
- Fixed a crash that could occur on Steam when signing into a Microsoft account via the Marketplace after backing out of an offline game
- Fixed an issue that could cause an old objective and empty map to appear after defeating the second piglin outpost in campaign
- Fixed in-game invitation prompts not responding to mouse input
- Fixed an issue with accepting a game invite from Xbox Game Bar while in a respawn state
- Fixed players being unable to join a friend's lobby if they had previously cancelled joining their game
