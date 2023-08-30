Patch R.1.0.27 - 8/30/2023

Improvements

• Default quality setting of users will be set to 3. Please adjust quality settings to suit your preference.

• On Quality Level 0, we now show your role's main rolecard page instead of the blank role card or your role silhouette.

• Added a banner to the home screen to display your account name and Town Point total.

• Users who are suspended or banned while in game will now get a better popup explaining that they were banned or suspended.

Localization

• Fixed some issues with localized Steam achievements.