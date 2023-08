Hey, everyone! It is a very emotional and long-awaited moment for us, as today we are pleased to release URBO: Dream One. This small meditative puzzle game may turn your vision of the depth of immersion into virtual space upside down. Friends, we invite you to an incredible journey through your dreams to the irreal world of URBO: Dream One.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2529130/URBO_Dream_One/

Also wishlist our ful game:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2141770/URBO/