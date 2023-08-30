 Skip to content

Dune Dasher update for 30 August 2023

Update 1

Share · View all patches · Build 12070954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 5 New Air Attacks
  • Added Nuke Mine
  • Updated physics (Cars should flip less)
  • Balances to car stats
  • Misc Bugfixes

