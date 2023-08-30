- Added 5 New Air Attacks
- Added Nuke Mine
- Updated physics (Cars should flip less)
- Balances to car stats
- Misc Bugfixes
Dune Dasher update for 30 August 2023
Update 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
