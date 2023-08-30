 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Knights of the Chalice 2 update for 30 August 2023

Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.64

Share · View all patches · Build 12070950 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Here's version 1.64 of Knights of the Chalice 2. It's a small update. Here's the list of changes:

  • Fixed a source of crashes in combat when the player's party is far from the enemy and an enemy caster is considering using a summoning spell. Thank you Warlord Mal for the bug report! Also fixed another bug with the AI.
  • In the final battle of the Tutorial Module, gave the AI setting 'Rush To The Enemy' to two Mummies, a Vrock, a Skeleton and a Giant Skeleton. Also, upon selecting the Surprise Round option, one of the Giant Skeletons wasn't surprised; that is now fixed.
  • Added a note in the descriptions for the three feats of the 'Shake It Off' feat line explaining that the effect takes place on the caster's turn, not on the turn of the affected character.

Please don't hesitate to email me at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com if you find any bugs and annoyances, so that I can fix the game quickly. A saved game may be very helpful, too.

Thank You So Much For Your Support, Legendary Heroes of the Realm! Enjoy :-)

Changed files in this update

Knights of the Chalice 2 Augury of Chaos for Windows Depot 1233531
  • Loading history…
Knights of the Chalice 2 Augury of Chaos for macOS Depot 1233532
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link