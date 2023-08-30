 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 30 August 2023

Bug Fixes

30 August 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Map editor works "better" now and should be completely fixed. Advanced mode, doodad assist, etc, all work as they should.

