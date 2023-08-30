Small update 1.10.02

-Permadeath option with New Game+ now properly refreshes based on your starting game choice

-Fixed an issue where Japanese text on High Res font did not format correctly.

-Bugged Hero units (would appear if you did not have Doppelgangers selected) have been removed from the Memory shop

-It should no longer be possible to die during the Tutorial battle versus Zelos, no matter what settings you use

-Increased the squad targeting factor for Exemplar power.

-Fresh Start should no longer untoggle if you check your New Game Plus Options after starting a game without Clear Data

-Proofs of Merit carried over to NG+ now function properly

-Other minor text formatting fixes (additional missing localization text coming soon)