Firewall hot fix

Hello, still alive.

Small hotfix this time for Praxeria, firewall no longer blocks projectiles and the radial skill menu has been sized better so the dead spot when hovering over the spell categories is less of a problem.

I am working on some other undisclosed projects right now so development on KBM has slowed. However, if you hop in the discord and report a bug or request a feature I will <mostly> gladly do that for you rather quick-like. Ya nomsayin'? Ya herd? There's probably like 2 people who read these so shout out to you.

random animal factoid

-A single bumblebee can pollinate over 3,000 flowers a day.-

Ciao

beebs